Monongalia County schools to start online after Department of Education labels county red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Students in Monongalia County will not be kicking off their school year in person this year.

The latest report from the West Virginia Department of Education designated the county the only red one in the state.

This means in-person classes are off until the county returns to yellow or green status.

The remainder of north central West Virginia counties are all classified as green or yellow, which means classes and extracurricular activities can continue, but with greater limitations on who can attend in the yellow counties.

Eight counties in the southern part of the state earned an orange label, meaning they will not be able to assemblies or large group activities, but in person classes will continue.

