Monongalia County set to reopen county buildings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After several weeks, the Monongalia County buildings are set to reopen to the public Monday, May 18, 2020, as part of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Like many others around the state, the buildings have been closed to the public in order to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures. According to the county’s website, the Monongalia County Courthouse and Justice Center will be reopening to the public on Monday as well.

Monongalia County Courthouse

The Monongalia County Courthouse hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Monongalia County Justice Center hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is allowing in-person hearings to resume Monday, Grand Jury can start June 15 and Jury Trials can start June 29.

The Mon Municipal and Magistrates Courts are currently scheduled to resume June 1.