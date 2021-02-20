More than 163,000 fully vaccinated in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 309 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 295 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, there have been a total of 2,108,319 (+8,634) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,364 (+309) total cases and 2,254 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Gilmer County, an 87-year old female from Logan County, and a 60-year old male from Fayette County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community, and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 9,136 (-488) active cases and 117,974 (+791) recovered cases in the state. This is the first time West Virginia’s active case total has been below 10,000 since November 14, 2020, according to the dashboard.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925), Wyoming (1,717).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Marshall counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 267,606 (+9,155) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 163,208 (+8,410) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.