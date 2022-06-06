CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,701 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on June 6.

On Friday, 812 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were reported.

The DHHR has reported 519,762 (+1,701) total cases and 6,977 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,547 (+226) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old male from Fayette County, a 70-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 94-year-old female from Mercer County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (165), Boone (23), Braxton (8), Brooke (26), Cabell (164), Calhoun (9), Clay (6), Doddridge (8), Fayette (60), Gilmer (10), Grant (11), Greenbrier (40), Hampshire (30), Hancock (26), Hardy (10), Harrison (131), Jackson (13), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (299), Lewis (18), Lincoln (21), Logan (36), Marion (101), Marshall (33), Mason (53), McDowell (22), Mercer (126), Mineral (37), Mingo (23), Monongalia (168), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (62), Ohio (68), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (3), Preston (52), Putnam (70), Raleigh (159), Randolph (18), Ritchie (12), Roane (24), Summers (16), Taylor (26), Tucker (1), Tyler (14), Upshur (32), Wayne (37), Webster (7), Wetzel (41), Wirt (3), Wood (62), Wyoming (48).

A map of West Virginia counties and their new COVID cases (DHHR).

According to the dashboard, 1,115,531 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,168 or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 491,555 boost doses have been administered.

The number of vaccines administered decreased from last week, as they have in the past. In the past, the DHHR said that was due to data reconciliation.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.