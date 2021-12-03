More than 1k new cases, 17 additional deaths confirmed on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Dec. 3.

On Thursday, it confirmed 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 298,659 (+1,244) total cases and 4,962 (+17) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,673 (+560) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Pendleton County, a 31-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 65-year old male from Morgan County, a 45-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 22-year old female from Hardy County, and a 54-year old female from Preston County.

“As we remember these families, we also remind anyone over the age of 18 and at least 6 months from the last dose of their Moderna or Pfizer vaccination or at least 2 months from Johnson & Johnson vaccination that they are due for a booster shot,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule yours today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (710), Boone (79), Braxton (56), Brooke (113), Cabell (341), Calhoun (41), Clay (32), Doddridge (29), Fayette (215), Gilmer (22), Grant (68), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (105), Hancock (116), Hardy (69), Harrison (343), Jackson (84), Jefferson (334), Kanawha (542), Lewis (133), Lincoln (75), Logan (136), Marion (230), Marshall (128), Mason (74), McDowell (93), Mercer (341), Mineral (134), Mingo (128), Monongalia (236), Monroe (44), Morgan (109), Nicholas (202), Ohio (220), Pendleton (31), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (24), Preston (156), Putnam (209), Raleigh (339), Randolph (82), Ritchie (41), Roane (61), Summers (30), Taylor (75), Tucker (11), Tyler (29), Upshur (101), Wayne (108), Webster (37), Wetzel (90), Wirt (31), Wood (368), Wyoming (77).

According to the dashboard, 1,066,404 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 896,261 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 243,006 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.