CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 405 new COVID cases and 8 additional deaths on May 17.

On Monday, 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 507,238 (+405) total cases and 6,903 (+8) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,830 (-134) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Lincoln County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, and a 91-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and a 78-year old female from Logan County. These deaths range from March through April 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (114), Boone (15), Braxton (7), Brooke (16), Cabell (98), Calhoun (2), Clay (6), Doddridge (3), Fayette (52), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (53), Hampshire (11), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (99), Jackson (8), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (236), Lewis (16), Lincoln (16), Logan (45), Marion (92), Marshall (28), Mason (25), McDowell (10), Mercer (55), Mineral (20), Mingo (9), Monongalia (128), Monroe (26), Morgan (9), Nicholas (30), Ohio (63), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (28), Putnam (76), Raleigh (126), Randolph (15), Ritchie (15), Roane (7), Summers (5), Taylor (17), Tucker (4), Tyler (5), Upshur (24), Wayne (34), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (11).

According to the dashboard, 1,129,819 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 976,650 people, or 54.5% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 485,882 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.