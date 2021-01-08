More than one-thousand seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than one-thousand seniors from the Kanawha Valley waited in anticipation to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The vaccination clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center was by appointment only, giving patients plenty of room to physically distance.

Seniors 80 years and older say getting the vaccine is a big relief.

“Well yea, we all need to take it – the vaccine, to help one another and keep each other healthy,” said Joyce Mathena, who received her COVID-19 shot today.

This is the third vaccination clinic for seniors 80 years of age or older and in total, 1,400 seniors have been vaccinated in Kanawha County.

Today’s vaccination clinic, hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, also vaccinated eligible caregivers and first resonders along with the seniors.

Organizers say the biggest challenge with these vaccination clinics is planning and organizing.

Cdr. James Mason with the KCEAA said, “this event today, we improved about five things from the first event and it’s allowed us to keep the people safe and monitor them in a more clean fashion.”

One senior who got vaccinated today says she feels “lucky”.

“I’m 90 years old, just turned 90 in October, well at my age, I decided, better get it,” said Loudean Adkins.

And she has advice for those on the fence about getting it. “They better make their mind up and get it!”

More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are to soon be held when more doses arrive. Dates and times of those clinics are yet to be announced.