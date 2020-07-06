Morgantown arcade employee tests positive for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown arcade employee has tested positive for coronavirus, leading the business to temporarily close.

In a Facebook post, Starport Arcade and Pub, located on Chestnut Street, stated that the employee tested positive July 5. The employee last worked June 27 and 28.

Starport said it will be closed to clean and disinfect and will not be open this coming weekend to allow for staff members to get tested and to allow the business to go over proper PPE protocols before opening again.

There is no word at this time on when the business will resume operations.