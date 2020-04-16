Morgantown Area Partnership hosts webinar to discuss how federal aid program can help small businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership (MAP) held a webinar on Thursday for small businesses and independent contractors in order to teach them about the CARES Act, a federal COVID-19 aid program.

The program was created to help ensure that small businesses could avoid closing their doors by using debt relief and employees could join a paycheck protection plan. The webinar had 37 participants who got the chance to watch a presentation by Ryan Mink, a certified public accountant (CPA) from Suttle & Stalnaker, who walked them through the different opportunities that are available with the $377 billion stimulus package passed by Congress in late March.

Russell Rogerson, the President and Chief Executive Officer of MAP explained that the CARES Act has many opportunities and constantly changing parts, which makes it complex and difficult to understand. That is why it was important for them to create a platform where people can learn how to best take advantage of the program.

“This is what we do and this is our time to step up and even though we have our little challenges working from home and whatnot, the MAP team has worked very diligently on taking a lot of information, digesting it and trying to make it in a — put it in a format that’s going to really help our small businesses,” Rogerson said. “We all know that small business is really getting hit, probably the hardest, and so we take it very personally that we’re out there trying to give them the information they need to make the right decision for them.”

Rogerson explained that MAP has nearly 500 members, and therefore, hundreds if not thousands of employees working for their members, but not all of them were able to participate in the webinar. That is why they are making the entire webinar available online for anyone who couldn’t participate.

Rogerson said the website has a lot of information on the CARES Act and other information about how small businesses can get by and some general information on the pandemic.

He said MAP will continue to work with the Small Business Administration at both the state and local levels to get as much information as possible in order to help businesses get as much funding as possible to help weather the storm that is this novel coronavirus outbreak.

Right now, Rogerson said, it is important for small businesses to visit the MAP website, reach out to their CPAs and or whoever they can turn to guide them through this whole process of taking advantage of the CARES Act.

“I just want to thank all of our small businesses for all they’re doing,” Rogerson said. “It’s challenging times, it’s challenging times for everyone, but I really appreciate it. We’ve been calling all 500 members and really appreciate and respect everybody’s understanding of the challenges and they’re taking them on and working hard to be viable businesses coming out of this new normal that we will be entering into. We’re going to be there with our businesses both now and after, doing what we need to do to help them be profitable and improve our overall quality of life.”