Morgantown city buildings to reopen to the public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City of Morgantown buildings will reopen to the public on a limited basis on Tuesday, May 26.

According to a press release, all city buildings will have signs reminding visitors to follow social distancing and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19. Plexiglas barriers have been placed in high traffic areas, such as the finance and code enforcement offices, to protect staff members and visitors.

Emily Muzzarelli

“As we begin to open city buildings and facilities, it is important that we follow recommendations from public health officials to ensure that visitors and staff are kept safe and healthy,” said Interim City Manager Emily Muzzarelli. “Monongalia County and the City of Morgantown have worked relentlessly to flatten the curve of COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we remain vigilant as we resume operations in our community.”

City buildings and facilities will be disinfected and cleaned daily. High-contact surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day, and sanitizer dispensers will be available. Employees will be provided masks and gloves, and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering, the city stated.

Even though city buildings are reopening to the public, citizens are encouraged to try to conduct business with the city online as much as possible, the release explains. Citizens are asked to take advantage of the online payment portal found on the City of Morgantown website, and to communicate with staff members by email or phone, when possible.

The city said it is important that citizens continue to practice social distancing and good disease prevention strategies. More information and updates are available here and on the city’s social media platforms.

Below is additional information on the reopening of specific city buildings: