Morgantown city buildings to reopen to the public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City of Morgantown buildings will reopen to the public on a limited basis on Tuesday, May 26.
According to a press release, all city buildings will have signs reminding visitors to follow social distancing and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19. Plexiglas barriers have been placed in high traffic areas, such as the finance and code enforcement offices, to protect staff members and visitors.
“As we begin to open city buildings and facilities, it is important that we follow recommendations from public health officials to ensure that visitors and staff are kept safe and healthy,” said Interim City Manager Emily Muzzarelli. “Monongalia County and the City of Morgantown have worked relentlessly to flatten the curve of COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we remain vigilant as we resume operations in our community.”
City buildings and facilities will be disinfected and cleaned daily. High-contact surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day, and sanitizer dispensers will be available. Employees will be provided masks and gloves, and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering, the city stated.
Even though city buildings are reopening to the public, citizens are encouraged to try to conduct business with the city online as much as possible, the release explains. Citizens are asked to take advantage of the online payment portal found on the City of Morgantown website, and to communicate with staff members by email or phone, when possible.
The city said it is important that citizens continue to practice social distancing and good disease prevention strategies. More information and updates are available here and on the city’s social media platforms.
Below is additional information on the reopening of specific city buildings:
- City hall: The finance department and code enforcement department, located on the first floor, will be open to the public with occupancy restrictions in the lobby. Employees will be provided gloves and masks. Multiple city fees can be paid via the online payment portal, and building permit applications can be submitted to the Code Enforcement Department via email. The second and third floors of city hall will have restricted access to the public. The city manager’s office, engineering department, development services, city clerk’s office, and urban landscapes department will be accessible via appointment.
- Municipal court: The Morgantown Municipal Court will resume scheduled court hearings at 3 p.m. on June 1. All parties entering the court are required to wear a mask or face covering. Admittance will not be permitted without proper face protection.
- Public safety building: The public safety building will be open to the public with occupancy restrictions in the lobby. The lobby will have markings on the floor to promote social distancing. Employees will be provided gloves and masks, and lobby areas will be sanitized frequently throughout the day.