Morgantown City Council approves emergency ordinance to regulate group gatherings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council has approved an Emergency Ordinance 2020-5, which limits group gatherings to 25 people.

The ordinance also authorizes the city manager to further limit the numbers allowed to gather both socially, in private residences, and in eating and drinking establishments, if needed, according to a press release.



City Manager Emily Muzzarelli has signed a written order implementing the following public health measures:

Group gatherings shall be limited to a maximum of 25 people, except for essential business and operations, as defined in Executive Orders 9-20 and 51-20, as they may be amended.

Bars and bar areas within restaurants, hotels and other similar facilities may not be occupied and shall remain closed, in accordance with the governor’s executive order issued Sept. 2, 2020.

This order modifies and supersedes Article II of the City Manager’s Order dated July 27, 2020, which imposed group size limitations.

Any violation of this article shall be deemed a public nuisance subject to summary abatement by the chief of police, or other law enforcement officer, including the fire marshal and deputy fire marshals. In addition, any violation shall be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no less than $25 and no more than $500. Each day a violation continues shall constitute a separate violation.

The written order will go into effect beginning at midnight Sept. 3, the release states.