Morgantown City Council approves extension of emergency ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council has approved an extension of an emergency ordinance.

Council voted unanimously to extend the emergency ordinance it set into place on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance will be in place through Sept. 25, according to a press release.

To help reopening businesses meet physical distancing and related rules under the Monongalia County Health Department and the emergency order of the State of West Virginia, this ordinance suspends minimum parking requirements and temporary sign regulations, the release explains.

Existing private parking spaces in non-residential zoning districts may be used by restaurants and retail locations for the purpose of outdoor dining and seating, and the display of merchandise, products, produce, plants, equipment, etc. The city said handicap parking spaces and accessible routes must remain open, and canopies and awnings used to cover dining and seating areas must be secured properly and obtain related building permits, if required.

Temporary sign permits will not be required for signage during this period, the city said. Temporary signs may not exceed 32 square feet in size and may not obstruct a clear sight triangle or pose a hazard to the public.

Anyone interested in obtaining a permit to use a public right-of-way, such as a sidewalk, for dining or business purposes, can obtain an application for the temporary outdoor dining program at the City of Morgantown’s website. For questions or concerns, contact the development services department at 304-284-7431.