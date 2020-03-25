Morgantown City Council conduct business as usual with virtual meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City building in Morgantown remains closed to the public to protect the health during the COVID-19 pandemic but carried out business as usual with its council meeting virtually Tuesday evening.

Council held a public hearing where residents wrote in and called in to express their concern of adopting the annual budget for the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year. In the written correspondence many expressed concern with the possible downsizing of fire fighters and need for better pay for those individuals. Many residents expressed concerns in written form in response to the closure of businesses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have said that in light of the of COVID-19 that the budget will have to be revised because of a decrease in business and occupation taxes that will be generated.

Because of the deadline of March 27, to set a budget by the state auditor’s office many some of the council members have recently felt uncomfortable approving this budget. The budget passed in a 4-3 vote by council.

“Now with the announcement that was made yesterday by the governor requiring a stay at home provision. The government operation and all services are considered and essential service but with that being said making the decision to really be a leader and encourage other businesses, offices, and the like to have their employees stay at home. So, we have gone through each of the office workers and have made instruction to the department directors that they need to stay at home,” said Paul Brake, Morgantown City Manager.

Contingency plans have been discussed for businesses that have to keep their doors closed for more than a few weeks due to COVID-19. City officials explained that they cannot predict what the budget would look like at this time.