Morgantown City Council releases emergency ordinance; gatherings of more than 10 to be fined

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council adopted an emergency ordinance Tuesday that not only recognized the declaration of a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic but also put restrictions in place on public gatherings to help prevent harm to the general public.

In a statement, officials stated that the emergency public health measures will include the authority to limit public and private gatherings to 10 people, with exceptions to hospitals, shelters and other necessities.

The council wanted to stress to the community that they voluntarily follow the following guidelines to protect families and neighbors from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay home when at all possible. We can be infected with the novel coronavirus for up to 10 days and transmit the disease to others without showing any symptoms. The best way to prevent communicating the disease is to avoid physical contact with other people. Do not gather in groups of 10 or more people. Current federal guidance indicates we may dramatically limit the number of people infected and the most serious health consequences if we stop large gatherings. Use carryout, drive through, or delivery for prepared food and beverages. This will limit close gatherings of large groups that may transmit the disease. Work remotely. If possible, work from home and/or allow your employees to work from home. Practice good hygiene. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly (with warm water and soap for 20 seconds). Wipe surfaces – and your phone – with alcohol wipes. Self-quarantine. If you do exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, immediately quarantine yourself and contact emergency medicine providers by telephone. Be informed. Stay up to date with CDC and WV DHHR recommendations for COVID-19. Get your information from reputable sources, and follow official guidance from public health experts.

In addition to these guidelines, The Emergency Ordinance placed a limit to “community gatherings,” urging them to be no more than 10 people. Article II, “Limitation of Community Gatherings,” section two states:

For purposes of these regulations, a “Community Gathering” is any indoor or outdoor event or convening, subject to the exceptions and clarifications below, that brings together or is likely to bring together ten (10) or more persons at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed space, such as an auditorium, theatre, stadium (indoor or outdoor), arena or event center, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space.

The section continues by stating that the regular;ations also do not prohibit gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed in a single building; such as a school or office, so long as 10 people are not present in any single space at the same time.

The ordinance states that exemptions to this rule include the following, so long as visitors are generally not within an arm’s length of one another for extended periods:

Spaces where 10 or more persons may be in transit or waiting for transit such as airports, bus stations or terminals. Office and other work spaces, or residential buildings. Grocery stores or other retail establishments where large numbers of people are present. Hospitals and medical facilities. Social service agencies providing housing, clothing, food, or medical care, and similar essential services. Buildings or spaces operated by government agencies.

Article III stated that any violation of the ordinance will be seen as a “public nuisance subject to summary abatement by the Chief of Police or other law enforcement officer.” It also stated that any violation of the ordinance will be a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 and each day a violation continues, will be considered a separate violation.

According to the release, the ordinance will be effective upon adoption and shall continue without further action for 90 days.