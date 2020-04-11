Morgantown pastor and family cleared of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kevin Deming, a pastor of ministries at Chestnut Ridge Church, who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monongalia County said he is free of the virus.

So too are his wife and son who also had the virus. They all have been symptom-free for at least a week and his son has even been able to return to work. Deming and his wife contracted the virus in Israel while on a mission trip.

“My wife has been getting better and better every day,” Deming said. “She has a little congestion still, still a little bit tired I think it takes a little time to get over just being wiped out for so long.”

Deming said he too is not back to normal especially because he has contracted mono. That teamed up with him still recovering from the effects of the novel coronavirus means he still has a ways to go.

“I still have a little bit of shortness of breath and as well I have congestion and things that are there,” Deming said. “But as far as COVID is concerned, our whole family has been cleared of that so that’s a lot to be thankful for.”

Deming said he has been isolating, trying to limit the spread of his infection because the spread of any sickness is bad regardless of if it’s mono or COVID-19.

In general, the entire family has been isolating, following the stay at home order save for his son, Deming said. He has returned to work because he is considered an essential worker since he works at Walmart.

Easter Sunday is Sunday, April 12, and because he has mono, churches are closed and the stay at home order is in effect, they won’t be able to celebrate it normally this year, Deming said.

Instead, people will be congregating at home, with their families or in a lot of cases by themselves. However, Deming said to not let that bring you down.

“The great thing about it is that the church is not a building,” Deming said. “The church are people and so we can gather with our families or even if we’re by ourselves we can still gather with people virtually, live, and hear the story of Christ and the hope that we have in that.”

Chestnut Ridge Church is doing a live, virtual service, on their website and on Facebook to remind people that they are still part of something bigger, he said.