Morgantown Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release sent out by the department on Tuesday.

The release stated that a civilian employee with the Morgantown Police Department tested positive for the coronavirus and is now under self-isolation for 14 days.

The department is working with the Monongalia County Health Department for guidance and for any additional contact tracing, according to the release. Officers said that department administration has reached out to employees who may have come into close contact with the individual and is instructing them to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Morgantown Police Department does not believe the person had any contact with the general public as a part of their duties, according to the release.

The release stated that the department has implemented the following measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The individual that tested positive is isolated.

Coordinating with the MCHD to conduct contact tracing.

Employees known to have come into close contact have been instructed to self-isolate.

The Morgantown Police Department has undergone a deep cleaning.

The positive test is expected to have little to no operational impact on the Morgantown Police Department, according to the release.