Morgantown restaurants now offering outdoor dining option

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, people all over Morgantown had the chance to enjoy the weather and outdoor dining options, which are now available through Gov. Justice’s “Safer-at-Home” Order.

The order allows restaurants in Morgantown and around the state to offer outdoor dining options to customers provided that they can do it in a safe manner. According to a press release from the City of Morgantown, the temporary outdoor dining program will be offered from May 12 to August 31.

The release stated that restaurants must comply with social distancing and occupancy requirements set by Gov. Justice’s order. In addition, restaurants must also comply with the City’s Building and Fire Code, as well as the Monongalia County Health Department’s regulations.

Restaurant owners can receive a dining permit from the City at no cost. Interested businesses, the release stated, are required to complete the appropriate form and provide a drawing of the area that will be used for outdoor dining and a description of their equipment. Applications can be submitted to the Morgantown Finance Department.

The release stated that there will be more information about the temporary dining program and other guidelines on their website.