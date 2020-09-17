Morgantown to receive $207k in CARES Act Funding from HUD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown will receive $207,243 in federal CARES Act funding.

The funding is a Community Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It will help the city provide good-quality housing options and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Stacy, Morgantown’s Communications Director, said the grant is a flexible source of funding that can be used to pay costs that are not covered by other sources of assistance.

“In particular, the funds are meant to benefit individuals of low to moderate-income, and so we’re just waiting to sign paperwork and specific federal guidelines from HUD to get the program up and running,” Stacy said. “We’re hoping to get those in the next few weeks, and then we can get started on this federal project.”

According to a press release from Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-WV) office, there are 11 Community Development Block Grants that will be rolled out, including to Morgantown. The full breakdown of funding is below:

Location Award Amount Beckley $114,936 Charleston $285,865 Huntington $264,852 Martinsburg $124,132 Morgantown $207,243 Parkersburg $160,041 Vienna City $56,370 Weirton $96,478 Wheeling $171,007 WV Nonentitlement $6,108,513

“As we continue to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we reinvest in West Virginia and our citizens.” Congresswoman Miller said in the release. “By providing safe, high-quality, affordable low-income housing options, we can establish a foundation that allows West Virginians to build strong and vibrant communities that enable families to succeed throughout our great state.”