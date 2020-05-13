Mountain Line Transit Authority provides update on operations during coronavirus pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority in Monongalia County held its monthly board meeting online Wednesday.

CEO David Bruffy updated the board on efforts to keep passengers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Line previously announced that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, Bruffy talked about efforts to contact trace and get necessary testing for people who were around that employee.

“Well, as soon as we knew it was a positive test, we started, we watched their entire work shift. We identified everybody that they’d interacted with, uh, including passengers. We had, uh, seven additional employees tested, who had come into close contact. Um, and we had two passengers who had come into close contact,” said Bruffy.

Bruffy said nine employees have been tested for coronavirus, with one positive result.

He said Mountain Line is taking other precautions, such as signage when buses are too full to allow for social distancing, daily fumigating of buses and installation of “cough curtains” in front of drivers.