Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank pays a visit to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a large portion of the population worrying about how they will be able to afford groceries week by week for their families or where the next meal will come from. Early Thursday, the Marion County community had a unique event in Palatine Park.

The Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank set up shop for a drive through food pick up. Hundreds of cars were lined up single file fashion with their trunks open, to receive “mini frozens.” These meals were handed out in boxes and consisted of eggs, pork roast and chicken, all frozen so they can last longer.

Everything was donated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and was enough for 450 families. Along with all the protein they were given milk and some snacks, like a box of donuts.

“At Connecting Link we believe in collaboration, and it’s very important to do that on a daily basis, not only now, but now in particular, it’s a tough time for everybody,” said Executive Director at Connecting Link Jone Webb. “It doesn’t matter what your income is, it doesn’t matter if your employed of homeless at this point. Everyone needs a hand, and we’re here for that.”

Several volunteers from State Farm Agent Lesa Yoho’s office in Fairmont, came out to lend a hand and load cars with boxes of frozen meals. Volunteer Benjamin Thompson said if you have extra, give extra and if you have two hands come out and help, which is exactly why they came out Thursday morning.

“What the world is facing right now, it kind of feels wrong to sit on the sidelines,” said Thompson. “We want to make sure we’re doing all we can for the community that we get to be a part of. We love Fairmont, we love the people here and we want to make sure we’re doing right by the people we serve.”

Meals were handed out starting at 11 a.m. and were given out until supplies were gone. This was a test run to see how the community responded and to see if they will hold another drive through mobile food bank.

Webb hopes they are able to hold many more of these until COVID-19 simmers down, and things open back up. Connecting Link wants to provide as much as they can for their community, so they don’t have to choose between their next meal and paying bills, but they only have to focus on one.