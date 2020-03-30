Muriale’s Italian Kitchen taking extra precautions to keep community safe

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County Restaurant is taking extra precautions when delivering its curbside service.

Image courtesy of Muriale’s.

Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont is only taking phone orders for its curbside delivery service.

The restaurant is offering most of its menu but is focusing on its Southern Italian dishes that it is famous for. Delivery of food is done in the parking lot under very strict protective rules. Manager Rae-Ann Lowther explained that the process is put in place to keep everyone safe.

“We bring the bag to them,” Lowther said. “We either set it on the ground or the hood of the car. We’re asking everyone to stay in their vehicles after we walk away they can get out and get their bags. We are trying to remain as socially distant as possible keeping ourselves safe and also our guests as well.”

Management explained that they also always offer first responders and healthcare workers a 20% discount, for their efforts in the community.

To check out their menu or to learn more about Muriale’s precautions, click here to be taken to their Facebook page.