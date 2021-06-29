MVA Center holds vaccine clinic for the homeless

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers is doing its part to continue to get everyone an opportunity for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The center held two vaccine clinics on March 30 and June 28 for the homeless.

In total, they were able to vaccinate 70 people. All patients were given the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

“It’s very difficult to get someone to want medical care period let alone to come back for another dose,” Patricia Papalii, MVA stabilization worker, said. “So, that was a lot easier. A lot more beneficial to our clients in that population I would say. They’re very grateful, although we do have some that are hesitant. Of course, with any new vaccine theirs going to be hesitancy.”

MVA doesn’t currently have any more clinics to vaccinate the homeless scheduled yet, but anyone can walk into the center to get any of the COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.