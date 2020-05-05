N95 masks focal point of Gov. Justice’s Tuesday coronavirus news briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice continued his routine of daily coronavirus press conferences on Tuesday afternoon, and N95 masks were the focus of much of the discussion.

Justice began the briefing by expressing gratitude that he had no new deaths to report in West Virginia.

He then reiterated that the safer at home plan is in effect, and residents are being encouraged to stay at home during this time. He also touched on week two of plans to restart the state economy, “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback,” stating that certain businesses are allowed to reopen, but they do not have to reopen.

Week three is still on track for next Monday.

“Yesterday, I announced that wellness facilities supervised by licensed professionals and drive-in movie theaters will be permitted to reopen. Guidance for these businesses is now on our website,” said Justice.

Justice also provided an update on unemployment benefits. Applications for 13 weeks of pandemic emergency unemployment compensation will be available starting May 6. This is for West Virginians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy addressed concerns about N95 masks that were imported from China. He said West Virginia has received 100,000 masks over multiple weeks, some with head straps and some with ear loops. He also stated that West Virginia received the Japanese version of N95 masks.

Sandy said the masks with ear loops are not NIOSH approved; however, he said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration stated that these masks are approved for usage in the United States in the response to coronavirus.

“Back on April 1, uh, through the governor’s office, they asked us to put together a team, a team to evaluate, and, uh, make sure that the PPE that we’re getting in the state, uh, is legitimate, not counterfeit,” said Sandy. “We have a team that has been working, and uh, in fact it has saved the state hundreds of thousands of dollars by not purchasing, uh, PPE that, without question, has been determined to be counterfeit.”

Sandy also explained that the vendors who secured the masks from a Chinese manufacturer were properly vetted. He said the masks were produced at the world’s second-largest mask manufacturing facility.

The positive test percentage for coronavirus in the state is at 2.26%, for which Justice expressed his appreciation. He also pointed out that there are more recovered coronavirus cases in West Virginia than active ones, which has been the case for a week. The current number of active cases is 510, while the number of recovered cases is 667.

Dr. Clay Marsh said it will take 10 days to two weeks to see the initial impact of some of the economic reopenings, and that it will take two cycles of that to see the full extent, in terms of health impacts on residents. He also emphasized the importance of providing guidance to businesses as they reopen.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch spoke about the continuation of telehealth at least through the length of the public health emergency.

On the education front, Justice took a moment to thank teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week for the work they are doing during the pandemic to keep students learning remotely.