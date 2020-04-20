National Alliance on Mental Illness teams up with Instagram

MADISON, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people around the world to adjust to new routines, cope with loneliness, job loss, grief and more.

Instagram is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness known as NAMI to distribute expert guidance and recommendations to help protect mental health during social distancing and make sure people have ways to feel connected. For those interested they can tune in to an Instagram live series from Netflix called “wanna talk about it?” to hear stars and experts discuss how they are coping during this time and ways to handle anxiety, stress and feelings of isolation.

“So, we see a lot more people coming to Instagram right now. They’re looking for connection, they’re looking for support. And so, we are partnering with NAMI to help get them creditable reliable information. We’re supporting conversations between NAMI experts and community leaders on Instagram Live, and we’re making donations to organizations who are on the front lines right now who are handling the crisis lines that people are looking to for support,” said Carolyn Merrell, Global Head of Policy Programs for Instagram.

Instagram is also looking into different ways of how-to bring people together and keep them connected and have launched a “Stay Home” sticker that has been used over one-hundred million times.

“It’s really encouraging people to stay home, to find solidarity, and to see that we are not along, and to really make sure they are spending time well spent on Instagram,” said Merrell.

NAMI experts said that everybody is their own individual story and they encourage people to rely upon the things that have worked for them. They also said that if you are a young person the NAMI communication feed through Instagram is a way to get support for mental health.

“You might also run across the occasional movie star who’s going to talk about their experience of managing anxiety and isolation. These are universal experiences but certain people have a lot of pull or tens of millions of twitter followers for example,” said Ken Duckworth, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NAMI.

NAMI experts said that there is evidence that suggest deep breathing reduces your heart rate, blood pressure, and it is an anti-anxiety intervention with no side effects.