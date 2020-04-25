National Association of Chain Drug Stores speak on pharmacist COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Department of Health Services authorized pharmacists to test for COVID-19 in early April.

Officials with the United States Department of Health Services explained that allowing pharmacists to test for COVID-19 has been huge in the battle against the virus, but many officials are saying more testing is needed.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (known as NACDS) wants to remind everyone that pharmacists are ready to help meet the needs of everyone affected by the virus and others who face an overwhelmed healthcare delivery system.

Officials from NACDS stated that the Trump administration issued guidance that would allow licensed pharmacist to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

“Really the important aspect of this COVID testing that pharmacist can now do, to really get to the heart of this crisis we have to understand the extent of it. And through testing, such as pharmacist providing testing and other avenues of testing, we will really begin to understand and come to grips with this insidious virus,” said Steve Anderson, President and CEO of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

Officials with NACDS stores are strongly advising against people going into pharmacies looking for a COVID-19 test. They are asking that people go to the CDC’s website to determine testing criteria.

Also, experts with NACDS have suggested that people look online to see if their pharmacy is offering COVID-19 testing.

“We are really encouraging governments at all levels to reduce barriers so we can really focus on helping solve this COVID crisis. The move by the Trump administration last week in allowing pharmacist to order and administer COVID testing goes a long way at the federal level,” said Anderson.