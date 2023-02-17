CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study has found that the level of protection against COVID-19 provided by previous infection is “at least as high, if not higher than” immunity from two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines.

The study was published in The Lancet on Thursday. It evaluated 65 studies from 19 different countries that have estimated the protection from past COVID-19 infection by variant and time since infection.

Our finding that the level of protection from past infection by variant and over time is equivalent to that provided by two-dose mRNA vaccines has important implications for guidance regarding the timing of vaccine doses, including boosters. This finding also has important implications for the design of policies that restrict access to travel or venues or require vaccination for workers. It supports the idea that those with a documented infection should be treated similarly to those who have been fully vaccinated with high-quality vaccines. The Lancet, Past SARS-CoV-2 infection protection against re-infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis

It showed that protection against severe disease from all variants was at 90.2% at 40 weeks, and against ancestral, alpha, and delta variants, it was at 88.9% at 40 weeks. Protection against re-infection was lower, at 78.6% for the ancestral, alpha and delta variants and 36.1% for the omicron BA.1 variant at 40 weeks.

The authors of the study said that to their knowledge, this was the first review to comprehensively assess natural immunity protection against COVID-19 re-infection by variant and to evaluate waning immunity with time since primary infection.