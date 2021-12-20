Near 3k new COVID cases reported over weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 780 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Dec. 20.

On Friday, it confirmed 1,168 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 315,571 (+2,879 since Friday) total cases and 5,191 (+27) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,934 (-158) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 32-year old male from Braxton County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old male from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old female from Randolph County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Wyoming County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, an 84-year old female from Nicholas County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, and a 72-year old female from Mingo County.

“We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The COVID-19 vaccine is life-saving and available to all West Virginians ages five and older. Please make the decision to be vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (70), Berkeley (1,266), Boone (100), Braxton (59), Brooke (84), Cabell (332), Calhoun (43), Clay (71), Doddridge (41), Fayette (355), Gilmer (37), Grant (81), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (68), Hancock (138), Hardy (82), Harrison (317), Jackson (77), Jefferson (502), Kanawha (603), Lewis (79), Lincoln (87), Logan (134), Marion (237), Marshall (97), Mason (112), McDowell (107), Mercer (442), Mineral (111), Mingo (87), Monongalia (252), Monroe (127), Morgan (175), Nicholas (223), Ohio (186), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (23), Preston (97), Putnam (265), Raleigh (476), Randolph (102), Ritchie (39), Roane (77), Summers (56), Taylor (81), Tucker (8), Tyler (13), Upshur (94), Wayne (143), Webster (28), Wetzel (34), Wirt (11), Wood (293), Wyoming (94).

According to the dashboard, 1,091,402 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 912,902 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 295,172 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.