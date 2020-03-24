Nearly $2 Million in federal funding for COVID-19 comes to WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $1,739,288 to West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplementary Appropriations Act 2020.

The funding is headed to 28 health centers across the Mountain State, including Monongahela Valley Assoc. of Health Centers, Inc. in Fairmont and the Preston Taylor Community Health Center in Grafton.

“The full weight of the federal government is behind the effort to ensure each state has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV). “We all have a role to play, and this funding for local hospitals will increase and improve testing capabilities, telehealth services, and medical supplies to protect our medical professionals. By supporting our healthcare providers and practicing social distancing, we can work together to help alleviate the tragedy of COVID-19 in our communities.”

A complete list of all 28 centers receiving funding is available at the Health Resources & Services Administration website.

Health CenterCityStateFunding Amount
Bellington Community Medical Services Assoc.BelingtonWV$57,690
Bluestone Health Assoc. Inc.PrincetonWV$61,189
Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc.DawesWV$64,181
Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.Camden on GauleyWV$59,231
Change, Inc.WeirtonWV$61,882
Clay-Battelle Health Services Assoc.BlacksvilleWV$54,371
Community Care of West Virginia, Inc.Rock CaveWV$76,851
Community Health Systems, Inc.BeckleyWV$75,838
E A Hawse Health CenterBakerWV$60,891
Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc.HamlinWV$61,764
Minnie Hamilton Health Care CenterGrantsvilleWV$59,281
Monongahela Valley Assoc. of Health Centers, Inc.FairmontWV$57,384
Monroe County Health DepartmentUnionWV$58,808
Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc.Paw PawWV$51,814
New River Health Assoc., Inc.ScarbroWV$65,778
Pendleton Community Care, Inc.FranklinWV$54,203
Preston Taylor Community Health CenterGraftonWV$57,296
Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.RainelleWV$60,358
Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc.HarrisvilleWV$58,145
Roane Family Health CareSpencerWV$54,510
Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Inc.MartinsburgWV$75,084
St. George Medical Clinic, Inc.St. GeorgeWV$54,365
Tug River Health Assoc., Inc.GaryWV$55,242
Valley Health Care, Inc.Mill CreekWV$56,194
Valley Health Systems, Inc.HuntingtonWV$98,984
Williamson Health and Wellness CenterWilliamsonWV$54,828
Wirt County Health Service Assoc., Inc.ElizabethWV$59,925
Womancare, Inc.Scott DepotWV$73,201

