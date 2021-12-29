2k new COVID cases reported in West Virginia Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,976 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Dec. 29.

On Tuesday, it confirmed 1,053 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 325,514 (+1,976) total cases and 5,305 (+18) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,478 (+874) active cases.

*A previously reported death during the months of September and October 2021 of a 43-year old female from Marion County was determined to be a duplicate death. Removing this death reduces the cumulative death count by one.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old female from Hampshire County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Barbour County, a 77-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 76-year old female from Clay County.



“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season. We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (1,385), Boone (85), Braxton (78), Brooke (87), Cabell (519), Calhoun (28), Clay (28), Doddridge (20), Fayette (239), Gilmer (42), Grant (55), Greenbrier (199), Hampshire (72), Hancock (106), Hardy (81), Harrison (358), Jackson (93), Jefferson (597), Kanawha (657), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (158), Marion (266), Marshall (129), Mason (96), McDowell (94), Mercer (407), Mineral (121), Mingo (129), Monongalia (416), Monroe (94), Morgan (148), Nicholas (153), Ohio (242), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (24), Preston (123), Putnam (327), Raleigh (375), Randolph (105), Ritchie (31), Roane (50), Summers (69), Taylor (96), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (76), Wayne (180), Webster (29), Wetzel (65), Wirt (22), Wood (281), Wyoming (133).

According to the dashboard, 1,101,676 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 918,136 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 315,078 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.