CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The CDC released new guidelines for masking on Friday, telling the majority of the country that they no longer need to mask up in indoor public places. West Virginia, however, was not among the safe zone.

According to the new CDC COVID-19 by County map, almost all of West Virginia, with the exception of some northern and eastern panhandle counties, is still at high risk for COVID and is recommended to continue wearing masks indoors.

The new map takes into account several factors to determine whether residents in that county are safe to not wear a mask. While the infection rate is important, it is not the only factor. Each county in the United States is given a rating of low, medium, or high which is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Screenshot of the new CDC COVID-19 by County map of West Virginia as of Feb. 25, 2022.

Almost all of West Virginia’s counties are in the “high” category and show up red on the map. This means that the CDC does not recommend that people in West Virginia remove their masks just yet. Hancock, Brooke, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson counties are the exceptions and are under the medium and low classifications.

For all counties that are in red, the CDC recommends following these guidelines:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

Cases have been improving in West Virginia, and active COVID cases have been trending downward and dropped below 4,000 earlier this week. It is likely that hospitalizations and hospital capacity of the red counties. As of Feb. 25, there were 577 West Virginians still hospitalized from COVID-19 and 74 of those people were on ventilators.

During one Gov. Justice’s COVID briefing in early February, state officials said that West Virginia may be up to three weeks behind other states in its recovery from COVID-19.

To keep up with the CDC’s recommended masking map, click here.