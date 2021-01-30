New Kroger store dealing with COVID outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local grocery store is working to deal with a coronavirus outbreak after almost two dozen workers were diagnosed with the disease.

In a statement released on Friday, UFCW Local 400 said 23 union workers at the new Kroger on Emily Drive have caught COVID-19.

And, in an email to 12 News earlier today, store representatives said their “top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers.”

They said they are working with the Harrison County Health Department to trace and respond to those cases.