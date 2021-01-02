New pallet businesses provide opportunities for extra money during pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. –– Several new businesses in North Central West Virginia, including Pinnacle Retail Liquidators and Haddix Liquidations, have been taking items from retailers by the pallet and reselling them to the community. This has become increasingly popular over the past year.

“It’s merchandise that has been discontinued, overstocked items, customer returned items – just a general mix of that type of thing,” said Samantha Haddix of Haddix Liquidations.

Business owners said these pallets contain several different types of items, and there is something for everybody in each one.

“It’s a real variety-you see exercise bikes, Wii Fitgames, claw grabbers, furniture, desks. Literally I’ve seen just about everything. I’ve seen ziplines, bicycles-you name it, it’s been on there,” said Cledith Davis of Pinnacle Retail Liquidators.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also helped these businesses. It allows another way to make extra cash and provides a new method of buying items without close contact with others.

“It helps people, for one, make a little extra money. They can buy a pallet and sell the merchandise and make money, and on the other hand it gives people the opportunity to buy things and not have to go anywhere,” said Haddix.

For more information on these businesses, visit their social media pages.