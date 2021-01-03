New restaurant opens doors in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – A new restaurant opened its doors on Saturday. Serving burgers, hot dogs and wings, Buns is located in Weston on Route 33.

Buns is the owner John Nash’s third restaurant opening. Of course, there are added challenges to opening a restaurant during a pandemic.

COVID guidelines limit the amount of people that can be in the restaurant that only has room for a few tables without any limitations. However, Nash said that he almost views the restrictions as an opportunity to perfect the restaurant and work out the kinks before regular business can resume when the pandemic subsides.

Only a few designated tables will be used in the early stages of the restaurant.

Even with limitations, Nash feels like his new restaurant’s first day was a success. Once the dinner rush passed around 6pm, Buns was left without burgers and wings. Nash looks forward to seeing how his business develops as he continues to train his staff and get used to the new restaurant.