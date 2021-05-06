New TV initiatives to get younger West Virginians vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County rolled out a new TV initiative to get younger West Virginians vaccinated. The county continues to lead the state in vaccine rates, but they’re now going to focus on those between the ages of 18 and 35.

This is one of the public service announcements that is going to be flooding the local airwaves over the next several weeks.

The goal is young people talking to young people about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There is not another health department in the state doing this, I don’t know if there are any in the United States of America. I think it will be a first of its kind and we are proud of that,” said Kent Carper, President of the Kanawha County Commission.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is now focusing its efforts on a younger generation as federal regulators expand the vaccine age range.

“If we can get those people who are vaccine eligible, even the younger people, get them vaccinated, that is our ticket out of this pandemic. Because that is where our spread is right now,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine so I can get together with my family and celebrate,” said Merrily McAuliffe, 13 News anchor.

“I got my COVID-19 vaccine because I want to protect the people I love,” said Rob Mako, 13 News anchor.

Joining the vaccine efforts is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. They are launching a statewide television and radio campaign encouraging everyone in the state to get the shot.

“It’s good for our businesses, it’s good for local businesses. And that is what we are doing, getting the word out there having our personalities, our anchors, sharing their story,” said Reeves Kirtner, President of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

