New website helps service industry employees receive tips during stay at home order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A third party platform was created in New York City just one week ago by a Doddridge County native, to help bring income to people in the service industry.

Serviceindustry.tips is a website where people can give tips to service industry workers in our area to help them receive income during this trying time.

“You can send a tip through either venmo or cashapp and it will go straight to them,” said Melissa Adkins, local administrator.” Now we know that this isn’t going to completely solve our neighbors financial challenges but it is a simple totally free way and a great morale booster to see a sign that someone in your community cares.”

By visiting the link, a different service employee will be generated each time by random to ensure tips are distributed equally. The website utilizes venmo and/or cashapp and directly deposits all monetary donations to the person immediately.

There are more than 200 service employees who have already signed up in Morgantown from more than eighty businesses.