New Year’s Resolutions in the age of COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new year, for a lot of us, means a ‘new you’ – Improving your fitness and health has been taking the forefront as some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2021, especially as we go deeper into the age of COVID-19.

Masked workout at WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport

On top of in-person fitness, lots of people will flock to video [or zoom] workout classes and personal trainings, as well as workout apps on their mobile devices. This also helps promote personal social distancing or at-home workouts.

“Gym membership – they call it the peak season in January for everybody that starts new. They start classes, workout routines, that’s the biggest thing you see,” said Ashley Aragona, Co-owner of WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport.

Fitness isn’t the only thing we talk about with New Year’s Resolutions.

We also look at nutrition and mental wellness of the body and mind. Because of COVID-19, you can now do that online and on your apps.

Diets, calorie counter apps or programs are popular, but according to Dr. Elizabeth Hess of the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, a well-rounded approach is the key to keep your resolution especially when in a socially distanced society.

“What steps are you going to take to feel well? Yes, losing weight may contribute to that but also regular activity, mindfulness practices, and good sleep,” said Dr. Hess.

Hess says it’s not just a number on a scale, but a lifestyle change. It’s not a one size fits all that will positively benefit the mind and body.

“It’s really different to see how everything has changed, but in a way, it’s made all of us fitness professionals better because we’ve had to look at new ways to connect with our members,” said Aragona.

And that connection – whether it being in-person at the gym, eating the right foods, or taking some self-care – can help us start 2021 on the right foot.