CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths on June 22.

On Tuesday, the DHHR reported 2,351 new COVID cases and on additional death, but those numbers included Friday, June 17 and Monday, June 20 due to state and national holidays.

The DHHR has reported 528,049 (+612) total cases and 7,018 (+0) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,882 (-23) active cases.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (18), Berkeley (109), Boone (24), Braxton (10), Brooke (18), Cabell (89), Calhoun (15), Clay (5), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (12), Grant (21), Greenbrier (39), Hampshire (8), Hancock (23), Hardy (21), Harrison (91), Jackson (16), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (148), Lewis (31), Lincoln (14), Logan (36), Marion (87), Marshall (37), Mason (41), McDowell (28), Mercer (78), Mineral (31), Mingo (15), Monongalia (113), Monroe (26), Morgan (10), Nicholas (24), Ohio (29), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (5), Preston (16), Putnam (57), Raleigh (90), Randolph (18), Ritchie (6), Roane (53), Summers (14), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (30), Wayne (22), Webster (8), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82), Wyoming (33).

According to the dashboard, 1,134,939 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 981,319 or 54.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 514,403 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians, including children under five, are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are five and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.