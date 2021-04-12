No covid deaths reported in Monday’s report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 293 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. No deaths have been reported.

The DHHR confirmed 415 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 11 a.m. on Monday, there have been a total of 2,552,579 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,462 total cases and 2,745 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 7,470 active cases and 136,247 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).

Please visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Sunday morning, 661,687 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 461,008 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.