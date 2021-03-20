No covid deaths reported in Saturday’s report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases in its report on Saturday. No additional deaths have been reported.

The DHHR confirmed 376 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, there have been a total of 2,354,039 (+12,666) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,478 (+386) total cases and 2,600 (+0) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 5,399 (+50) active cases and 129,479 (+336) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,301), Berkeley (10,215), Boone (1,688), Braxton (807), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,184), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (503), Fayette (2,857), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,458), Hampshire (1,582), Hancock (2,607), Hardy (1,338), Harrison (5,018), Jackson (1,719), Jefferson (3,814), Kanawha (12,575), Lewis (1,068), Lincoln (1,325), Logan (2,885), Marion (3,831), Marshall (3,134), Mason (1,828), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,320), Mineral (2,614), Mingo (2,234), Monongalia (8,419), Monroe (999), Morgan (956), Nicholas (1,309), Ohio (3,746), Pendleton (634), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (606), Preston (2,656), Putnam (4,396), Raleigh (5,133), Randolph (2,433), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (711), Taylor (1,120), Tucker (512), Tyler (648), Upshur (1,737), Wayne (2,668), Webster (412), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,293), Wyoming (1,786).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 436,269 (+16,446) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 266,322 (+6,955) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Fayette, Hardy, Putnam, and Webster counties, and tomorrow in Hardy and Webster counties.

March 20

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre- registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Webster County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre- registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 21

Hardy County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Free COVID-19 testing is also available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.