North Central West Virginia Airport receives federal funding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport has recently received federal funding of more than $1 million.

The grant received was part of the Airport Grant Act and was based on past performance and metrics from 2018. Officials explained that it will mostly be used to continue airport services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Airport Director Rick Rock explained that the airport feels lucky to have received a gift to help out with operations during such an uncertain time.

“Traffic is down over 90 percent, so it’s a very slow time at the airport. You know, it’s hitting the airlines hard,” Rock described. “Hitting the airports hard, but we’ve got to keep operating. We had people fly out today. Essential people, they still have to travel and goods and services need to flow.”

Airport staff stated that they hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible.