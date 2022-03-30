CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 128 new COVID cases and 29 additional deaths on March 30.

On Tuesday, 94 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 497,681 (+128) total cases and 6,823 (+29) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 354 (-22) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia. The only exception is Braxton County which is still red on an otherwise green and yellow map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year old male from Wyoming County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Monroe County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year old male from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year old male from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,120,383 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 968,277 people, or 54% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 422,188 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.