North Marion High School students receive surprise when picking up caps and gowns

GRANT TOWN, W.Va.- High school graduations all around the state have been canceled because of COVID-19, but one school tried to lift spirits with a kind gesture.

When North Marion High School seniors showed up on Thursday morning to pick up their caps and gowns, they were greeted with a nice surprise. Parents gathered in the parking lots with balloons and decorations to congratulate the students on their accomplishments, even though in-person classes have been canceled for the rest of the year.

“We are heartbroken over this tragic event, we are just heartbroken. We miss our students and we just hope that this is a little bit of something that we can give back to them.” North Marion Principal, Rusty Devito.

School faculty members and volunteers had the caps and gowns ready to be delivered curbside as family members showed their support.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that we stay social distancing, keep everyone safe and healthy, that we have students drive up in front of the cafeteria,” said Devito.

North Marion parents got together to plan this event to show students that the community is behind them during this difficult time.

“It’s a big school, but it’s a small town feeling here. They are so supportive of our school, so supportive of our kids and we just want them to know how much we love them and miss them and we do appreciate them. We love our community. We love our school here,” Devito explained.

North Marion High School has not yet decided how it will hold a graduation ceremony, but officials hope to have a decision made soon.