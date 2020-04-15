Nurse practitioner raises concern that telemedicine may cause problems for older patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With more patients using computers and smartphones to see doctors during the coronavirus pandemic, some elderly patients are running into problems with the technology used to make virtual visits possible.

“In specialty areas with older populations, telemedicine isn’t always a possibility because our patient population is often not familiar with the technology,” said Kimberly Wallace, a doctoral candidate in the Ph.D. program at the West Virginia University School of Nursing and nurse practitioner with WVU Medicine.

Kimberly Wallace, Ph.D. candidate in the WVU School of Nursing and nurse practitioner with the WVU Medicine Section of Nephrology (WVU Photo)

Wallace specializes in patients with chronic kidney disease, and people older than 65 are at an increased risk of developing it. In West Virginia, 20% of the population is older than 65, the third-highest concentration in the nation.

“I’ve encountered patients who don’t have a computer with a camera, an iPad or a smartphone, which lessens their ability to complete telemedicine visits,” Wallace said. “I would say half my patients have chosen not to activate MyWVUChart because they’re not comfortable with the internet.”

MyWVUChart is a secure online system that allows patients to exchange direct messages with their healthcare providers and access their medical records in near real time, according to a press release. MyWVUChart also has functionality for telemedicine. It makes confidential video chats between healthcare providers and patients possible.

According to WVU, COVID-19 is only complicating matters. Before the pandemic, some of Wallace’s patients had been communicating with her well through MyWVUChart, but stay-at-home orders have revealed that it wasn’t the patients themselves navigating MyWVUChart. With the patient’s permission, their children or grandchildren were doing it for them.

“COVID-19 has created a unique problem in that we’re incorporating telemedicine and video visits, but the patients sometimes don’t know how to use that technology, and the people who normally help them are being asked not to enter their home,” she said.

Because of these barriers, nurses and doctors may have to adapt telemedicine visits—which include a video component most of the time—to telephone visits, according to WVU.

“In family medicine, we’ve had our nurses talking people through technical difficulties, but occasionally, I’ve had to do a phone visit because that patient couldn’t get connected,” said Laurie Theeke, a professor and director of the Ph.D. Program at the School of Nursing and nurse practitioner in the Department of Family Medicine.

According to the release, when a patient succeeds in accessing and navigating the telemedicine interface, patients can provide information by answering questions.

“And if we are able to accomplish a video visit, we can also observe the patient to assess if they are distressed or having difficulty functioning, but there is limited ability to perform a physical examination,” Theeke said.

WVU said some patients have been able to self-monitor blood pressures, blood sugars or daily weights at home, but not every patient has access to this type of equipment. Some information can’t be conveyed over telemedicine, though. For instance, patients with chronic kidney disease need to provide blood samples on a routine basis for their kidney function to be assessed.

What telemedicine can do is help Wallace determine a patient’s current needs and whether that patient requires an in-person visit or lab work. For patients who live hours from the WVU Medicine outpatient clinic in Fairmont, one of Wallace’s practice locations, that can be a boon, according to WVU. Patients who can no longer operate a vehicle or those who rely on family members, friends, buses and medical transportation services for rides can also benefit.

Theeke adds that another advantage of telemedicine is the window it gives nurses and doctors into patients’ everyday lives.

“It’s helpful with video visits to see the person in their own environment,” Theeke said. “As a provider, when you see someone in a sterile room, you’re not appreciating the real world they live in. With video visits, you might become aware of challenges they face that you wouldn’t be aware of if you saw them in clinic. This can give providers clues as to what other resources the patient may need.”

For instance, if a nurse sees that a patient’s medications are disorganized, the nurse may check in to make sure that the patient is taking them as prescribed. The nurse can also recommend ways for the patient to organize them or set reminders to take them, the release states.

WVU said what Wallace and her colleagues learn from this experience may apply to fields other than nephrology. Because older patients aren’t exclusive to kidney clinics, any nurse or doctor who has an older patient population is likely to face the same telemedicine challenges Wallace has.

“In my previous telemedicine research project with families of patients with chronic illness conditions, we faced the same challenges,” said Ubolrat Piamjariyakul, the WVU School of Nursing’s associate dean for research. “But with a proper step-by-step algorithm with regular nurse telemedicine visits, participants became more familiar with technology. We had patients over 80 years old able to use computer and smartphone. One of my patients had to drive to the library parking lot to get an iPad connected to talk to the nurse. Telemedicine is the safe and viable option we have right now. Both patients and nurses have to adopt and adapt the technology.”

Wallace’s insights may also be relevant after the pandemic has ended, according to WVU.

“I personally don’t think we’ll ever go back to quote-unquote normal,” she said. “I think that this is the direction healthcare was headed. It amazes me how quickly we, as healthcare providers, were able to make this transition. In different circumstances, it could have taken years to get to this level. Once the pandemic is behind us, I don’t see healthcare delivery going backward—and I think going back to only in-person interactions would be doing just that.”