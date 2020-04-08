Nursing facility in Clarksburg will no longer need to be converted to long-term COVID-19 senior care facility

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A nursing home in Clarksburg which had originally been earmarked as a potential COVID-19 long-term senior care facility will not be used for that purpose.

According to a release sent out by representatives with Stonerise Healthcare, River Oaks nursing home in Clarksburg had been selected to be part of a contingency plan in the event that COVID-19 cases among the elderly citizens of the state surged to the point that they would need their own facility.

However, the release states that due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases among geriatric patients not hitting the levels anticipated, the option to transition River Oaks into a COVID-19 care facility is unnecessary and will not be performed.

Sen. Michael Romano, D-Harrison, said that the state Department of Health and Human Resources brough forth the potential plan of making River Oaks a facility for COVID-positive nursing home residents from across the state.

After due consideration, Romano and Sen. Douglas Facemire, D-Braxton, under the recommendation of the Harrison County COVID response team contacted Gov. Jim Justice’s office with their concerns for the plan, according to Romano.

Upon hearing the senators’ concerns, along with recommendations against the plan by Harrison County Commission David Hinkle, the Harrison County Commission, Harrison County Emergency Services and the City of Clarksburg, Justice decided to cancel the River Oaks conversion, Romano said.