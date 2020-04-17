Officials discuss the opening Clarksburg Splash Zone concerns due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Splash Zone is hoping to be able to open on its regularly scheduled opening day of May 23, but because of COVID-19 that may not happen.

The Clarksburg Splash Zone is permitted by the West Virginia Health Department, and until they give the approval, no public pool in the state will be permitted to be opened. Officials with the pool stated they hope to start the preparations of opening the pool such as cleaning and filling the pool with fresh water in hopes of opening at the end of May to early June.

“The entire park system would suffer in that we use our revenue producing facilities to fund the non-revenue producing facilities, the basketball courts, the tennis courts, the pickleball court, the neighborhood playground. All those take money to maintain, but they don’t necessarily generate any revenue,” said John Cooper, superintendent of the Clarksburg Parks and Recreation.

Cooper said just to open the pool, it costs about $15,000 and they are a little hesitant to move forward not wanting to waste the funds in the event that the Clarksburg Splash Zone might not open up.

“We draw in around $200,000, but we don’t actually clear that. Obviously we have our pool chemicals, and utilities, and staff. So, on a good year we would hope to make about $30,000,” said Cooper.

Also, Cooper stated that the pool is really minor in comparison to what is going on within the world with COVID-19. He said that they would like to have the pool open on time but they are being cautious and following all the health and safety regulations put into place.