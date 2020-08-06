Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to speak after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DeWine tested positive after he took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

DeWine currently has no symptoms, the release states.

DeWine is returning to Columbus, where he and first lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine’s office says he plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president and tested negative.