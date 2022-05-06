CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 364 new COVID cases and 1 additional death on May 6.

On Thursday, 374 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 502,930 (+364) total cases and 6,880 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,114 (+180) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 73-year old male from Berkeley County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (76), Boone (12), Braxton (1), Brooke (14), Cabell (90), Calhoun (6), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (11), Hancock (22), Hardy (1), Harrison (38), Jackson (4), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (119), Lewis (8), Lincoln (9), Logan (28), Marion (36), Marshall (22), Mason (6), McDowell (9), Mercer (18), Mineral (3), Mingo (7), Monongalia (64), Monroe (15), Morgan (8), Nicholas (13), Ohio (47), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (9), Preston (20), Putnam (45), Raleigh (81), Randolph (13), Ritchie (3), Roane (10), Summers (5), Taylor (15), Tucker (6), Tyler (3), Upshur (19), Wayne (20), Webster (3), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (18), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

According to the dashboard, 1,128,091 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 975,060 people, or 54.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 474,851 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.