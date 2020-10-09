Outbreaks reported at nursing homes in 8 north central WV counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to the latest data posted by the WV DHHR, there are outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities in eight counties in north central West Virginia.

Officials define an outbreak as a facility having one active case.

In Barbour County, there is one positive case among staff at the Good Samaritan Society of Barbour County.

In Harrison County, there is also one positive staff case at the Bridgeport Health Care Center and one resident and two staff positives at Meadowview Manor in Bridgeport.

The Pierpont Center, in Marion County, has one resident who is positive and three staff members.

One staff member is positive at the Madison Center in Monongalia County, along with one staff member at Sundale Nursing Home.

Two staff are reported as being positive at Nella’s Inc. in Randolph County.

The Taylor County Health Center has one resident and one staff member who are positive.

Cortland Acres is Tucker County has one positive staff member.

A full list of nursing home outbreaks in the state can be found under the “long-term care” tab on the WV DHHR’s website.