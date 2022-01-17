Over 13k new COVID cases reported in West Virginia over weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,673 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Jan. 17.

On Friday, 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 390,788 (+13,053) total cases and 5,535 (+19) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 20,392 (+3,028) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 63-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and an 86-year old male from Monongalia County.



“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated or boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,557), Boone (257), Braxton (108), Brooke (156), Cabell (1,300), Calhoun (55), Clay (88), Doddridge (34), Fayette (664), Gilmer (60), Grant (109), Greenbrier (428), Hampshire (205), Hancock (238), Hardy (150), Harrison (680), Jackson (134), Jefferson (824), Kanawha (2,283), Lewis (94), Lincoln (220), Logan (301), Marion (691), Marshall (346), Mason (183), McDowell (135), Mercer (526), Mineral (331), Mingo (192), Monongalia (1,219), Monroe (169), Morgan (234), Nicholas (181), Ohio (573), Pendleton (61), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (31), Preston (300), Putnam (847), Raleigh (1,196), Randolph (308), Ritchie (94), Roane (180), Summers (107), Taylor (158), Tucker (19), Tyler (92), Upshur (174), Wayne (432), Webster (72), Wetzel (155), Wirt (58), Wood (998), Wyoming (234).

The DHHR did not update the vaccine information on Monday, so according to the dashboard, 1,094,394 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 942,475 people, or 52.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 361,966 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.