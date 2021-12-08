Over 1k new COVID cases reported on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,053 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, it confirmed 771 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 303,173 (+1,053) total cases and 5,036 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,482 (+233) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Nicholas County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 61-year old female from Barbour County, a 71-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Brooke County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 71-year old female from Jefferson County. This death occurred in November 2021.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to the families impacted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (840), Boone (92), Braxton (44), Brooke (115), Cabell (383), Calhoun (38), Clay (26), Doddridge (17), Fayette (227), Gilmer (13), Grant (83), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (108), Hancock (131), Hardy (68), Harrison (332), Jackson (85), Jefferson (423), Kanawha (603), Lewis (144), Lincoln (71), Logan (137), Marion (261), Marshall (129), Mason (117), McDowell (113), Mercer (404), Mineral (150), Mingo (160), Monongalia (312), Monroe (52), Morgan (90), Nicholas (223), Ohio (249), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (10), Preston (120), Putnam (243), Raleigh (385), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (70), Summers (35), Taylor (90), Tucker (15), Tyler (28), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (49), Wetzel (96), Wirt (28), Wood (370), Wyoming (92).

According to the dashboard, 1,075,603 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 902,673 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 255,798 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.